Saudi Arabia: Indian expat arrested for wastewater dumping

Riyadh: The authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested an Indian expatriate for violating the environmental laws by dumping untreated wastewater into a desert in Makkah.

Taking to X, on Saturday, Novemver 11, the Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) announced that the accused had been caught dumping untreated waste water, a practice that poses a serious threat to the local ecosystem.

The Special Forces promptly took appropriate measures against the individual. Due to this act, the individual is at risk of facing severe consequences.

According to the Saudi law, untreated wastewater dumping in undesignated areas can result in fines of up to 30 million Saudi riyals (Rs 66,88,42,778) or imprisonment of up to 10 years, with some cases involving both.

ضبط مخالف لنظام البيئة لإلقائه مياه غير معالجة في وسط بيئي بمنطقة مكة المكرمة. #الأمن_البيئي pic.twitter.com/nuu5IECX4T — القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي (@SFES_KSA) November 11, 2023

Authorities urge people to report environmental or wildlife attacks in Makkah, Riyadh, and Sharqiya regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.