UAE: Indian woman wins top Canadian scholarship worth Rs 2 Cr

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian girl has won more than Dirham one million (Rs 2,14,94,966) of Lester B. Pearson International Student Scholarship, offered by the University of Toronto in Canada.

Candace Sara Ciju, a former student of GEMS United Indian School, Abu Dhabi, has been selected among the top 5 of 37 global recipients of the scholarship.

Canadian scholarship fully covers tuition fees, residence costs, food, books, stationery, health insurance, incidental costs and so on for the duration of Candace’s undergraduate studies four years.

“I am ecstatic and incredibly grateful to have been chosen as a Pearson Scholar this year at U of T, which is the number one university in Canada and has consistently ranked among the top ten public universities in the world in all major rankings,” Candace told Gulf News.

Candace is an avid writer and debater, she has won prestigious awards such as the ‘Sheikh Hamdan Award’, ‘Sharjah Award’, and ‘Sheikha Fatima Award’.

Candace in 2012, also founded the initiative ‘Re-Use of Books Campaign’, which collects used books in good condition so that they can be reused by others. To date, the initiative has collected more than 11,000 books.