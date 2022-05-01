UAE: 17-yr-old Indian girl wins prestigious Canadian scholarship

Abu Dhabi: A 17-year-old Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian girl has won scholarship from Huron University in Canada, valued at 77,000 United States Dollar (Rs 58,92,294).

Radha Hari, a grade 12 pupil at the Indian High School in Oud Metha, won a scholarship in Canada, in recognition of her leadership and youth empowerment work in the UAE.

Radha is the only pupil from the Arab region to win the scholarship this year.

“By getting the presidential scholarship, I’ve been able to take a huge weight off my parents’ shoulders, and it has also opened a lot of doors for my personal and career development,” Radha told The National News.

After completing her studies, she aims to become qualified as a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Radha campaigned for women’s empowerment and organized sessions where students could receive advice on college admissions.

She, along with some of her friends, founded a club called Girl Up, which aims to create awareness about issues such as breast cancer, bullying, mental health and discrimination, among other problems faced by young people.