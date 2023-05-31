UAE introduces new guidelines for Dubai residency visas

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has clarified new guidelines regarding the re-entry permit for residents staying outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for more than six months, local media reported.

According to the ICP, Dubai residents are not included in this permit.

In January 2023, ICP announced that the UAE residence visa holders can now apply for a re-entry permit, if they are outside the country for more than six months, provided that the reason for staying during that period is presented.

Residents of all emirates, except Dubai, can apply for the service on the ICP website.

For Dubai residents, the procedure is a little bit different.

“We can do the process on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs website of Dubai (GDRFA) and select the necessary option. They must provide a letter stating why they stayed outside the country,” Abdul Gafoor, general manager of Al Mas Businessmen Service was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Residents cannot apply for it directly on the website; they must go through an agent.

Furthermore, if the individual is sponsored by a company, the application must be submitted via the sponsoring entity. For those under personal sponsorship, the sponsor is responsible for submitting the application.

Self-sponsored individuals can apply for the permit with their personal account or through public service facilities, as stated by the ICP.