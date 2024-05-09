UAE issues high-risk security alert for Google Chrome users

Users have been advised to update their Chrome browsers to avoid any breaches.

Published: 9th May 2024
Photo: Firmbee.com/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The Cyber Security Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, May 9, issued a high-risk vulnerabilities for users of Google Chrome, urging them to update browsers.

In a latest security update on Instagram, the council said, “Google released security updates to address multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser.”

“These vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to remotely execute malicious code on a victim’s machine in the context of the logged-in user, leading to data theft, installation of malware, or impersonation of the user.”

The council recommended updating to the latest version of Chrome to avoid any breaches or leaks of your information and personal data, or perform other malicious actions.

