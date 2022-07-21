UAE: Jail term, fine of Rs 1 crore for online slander, swearing

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities announced the imposition of a fine of up to Dirhams 500,000 (Rs 1,08,78,588) and jail term for those found to be slandering or swearing online.

The penalties are aimed at combating electronic crimes and rumors, in accordance with Article 43 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021.

UAE Public Prosecution took to Twitter on Wednesday and clarified the penalty for such acts using the world wide web.

Public Prosecution said, “Whoever swears at others, or attributes thereto an incident that would make another person subject to punishment or disdain by others using an information network, a means of information technology, or an information system shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000 and not more than Dh500,000.”

“If the acts are committed against a public employee, or a person assigned to perform a public service, or on the occasion of his performance, this shall constitute a circumstance calling for the application of a heavier punishment for the crime,” the Public Prosecution added.

The penalties are higher if the offenses are directed against a public official or mission.