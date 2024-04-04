UAE: Jeweller unveils Dubai’s first 24-karat gold note

Dubai: Dian Jewellery, in collaboration with Finmet DMCC and Valaurum, has introduced Dubai’s first 24K gold note souvenir, paying tribute to Emirati culture’s beloved tradition of gold.

With each note containing 0.1 grams of 24 karat gold on the inside, the note displays the captivating beauty of Dubai’s skyline and landmarks. Each note is distinguished by a unique serial number, making it a collectable souvenir.

Announcing its launch on Instagram, Dian Jewellery founder Rahul Sagar said, “We are thrilled to introduce Dubai’s first ever 24K gold note souvenir, a testament to our dedication to innovation and our rich heritage of gold craftsmanship. Our goal is to celebrate Dubai’s splendour while offering a timeless keepsake for residents and visitors.”

The post has so far garnered over 33 million views.

The note is priced at 159 AED (Rs. 3,406). It is accompanied by a commemorative cover and serves as a cherished memento encapsulating the essence of Dubai’s cultural heritage.

“Beyond its material value, the gold note embodies enduring relationships and cherished memories,” Sagar explained, adding, “Unlike typical gifts that may lose their appeal over time, the inherent value and lasting nature of gold ensure that this souvenir will remain a treasured possession for generations to come.”

It is noteworthy that the “gold note” is not a legal tender but a souvenir.

“The 24K gold note is made using cutting-edge, proprietary manufacturing processes in which a thin layer of 24K gold that amounts to 0.1 grams is placed in between layers of polymer substrate that protects the gold and makes it everlasting. What makes it unique is that through this patented process, we are able to capture real 24K gold in a flexible note, and the gold can actually be recovered. Upon a professional fire assay, you can actually recover the 0.1g of 24K gold from the note. Gold-plated items or notes are dipped into a solution that has a very small content of gold (this is called electroplating), and this gold fades away and can’t be recovered even if it is melted and a professional fire assay is carried out. Gold-plated notes fade, the gold comes off over time, and it can’t actually be recovered. Gold-plated notes also don’t have 0.1g of gold. It’s not even a fraction of this generally,” Sagar said.