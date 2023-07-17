UAE job seekers demand more flexibility with surge in local hiring

Abu Dhabi: The local job market of the United Arab Emirates is creating more job opportunities these days. According to Ali Matar, head of EMEA growth markets, LinkedIn, the Emirates saw a downfall at the beginning of this year, however, the employing rate expanded by 4.2 percent in May compared to a similar time last year, and has surprisingly grown 46% compared with pre-pandemic May 2019.

The UAE’s job market grew rapidly in the post-pandemic period after companies started to extend to meet the growth demand for their products and services. This growth was found in most sectors including aviation, land, travel and tourism and many others.

LinkedIn reports revealed that remote job postings saw an extraordinary increase of 25.2% in May 2023 compared to the same time last year, while remote job postings decreased by 4.1% in May, the 13th consecutive month.

“We observed a disconnect between what employers are implementing and what employees are demanding on the front of work flexibility, which was one of the benefits of the pandemic. According to Matar, although LinkedIn research demonstrates that 44% of UAE executives intend to reduce work flexibility in 2023, job seekers continue to prioritise flexible employment.

In order to build resilient and successful businesses, Matar emphasised, employers must have to re-examine their work model to attract and retain top talent.