Jobs in UAE: Apple hiring for multiple roles — details here

Abu Dhabi: United States (US) technology giant Apple on Saturday announced new vacancies to run its retail operations at four stores located across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The iPhone maker currently operates four outlets in the UAE-Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. Candidates interested in the jobs can apply through Apple’s career site. Multilingual ability is an added advantage for all jobs.

Here are the job roles details

Position— Creative

Candidates must have at least one year of experience; the ability to teach small groups and train many clients simultaneously; comfortable with selling as well as teaching and assisting team members; Adept at recommending other support options within the store.

Position— Business Expert

Candidates must have at least one year of experience in Business market; Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions; ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.

Position— Expert

Experience in sales and technology solutions. Proficiency in technology, especially Apple products; ability to quickly learn about new products; proven experience in sales and technology solutions, as well as in developing customer loyalty.

Position— Genius

Strong people skills; willingness to acquire skills in technical repairs; excellent time management skills.

Position — Specialist

Strong communication skills; excellent time management skills; flexible with your schedule.