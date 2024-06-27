UAE jobs: Etihad launches major pilot recruitment drive

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways is set to recruit hundreds more pilots this year to support its expanding fleet and network.

The airline is set to conduct an international recruitment roadshow in seven cities across Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Lithuania from June 29 to July 13.

Etihad is seeking pilots of all ranks and aircraft types from across the Etihad fleet including the Airbus A320, A350 and A380 as well as the Boeing 777 and 787, and Boeing 777 freighters.

Pilots can enjoy excellent career progression opportunities, a tax-free salary, diverse benefits, and a comfortable home in the vibrant city.

Applicants can express their interest in the job by attending a roadshow or signing up for more information online.

“As we embark on this pilot recruitment roadshow, we’re proud to showcase everything that both Etihad and Abu Dhabi have to offer, and we are seeking pilots who share in our ambitions.” “We appreciate that pilots choose which airline to join for the length of their career, and as such we would like to highlight not only the career development and progression opportunities on offer at Etihad, but also the fantastic home and lifestyle that Abu Dhabi provides.” John Wright, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said.

Pilots who do not yet fulfil the Etihad criteria but may wish to join Etihad in the future are also encouraged to attend the roadshow or register their interest online.

Etihad said it will double its fleet size by 2030 compared to 2022. “This growth trajectory will offer pilots significant career progression and promotion opportunities, making Etihad a highly attractive employer for ambitious pilots looking to build a solid career.”

Etihad has a diverse pilot community comprising 142 nationalities, operating to over 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.