UAE Jobs: Lulu Group to open recruitment for 50 new theatres

Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, is all set to open 50 cinemas across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and recruit hundreds of employees in the coming years.

The management of Lulu Group International has signed an agreement with Star Cinemas to manage the theatres, where movies will be released in different languages such as Arabic, Hindi, English etc across the Emirates.

After signing an agreement with Star Cinemas, MA Ashraf Ali, executive director of Lulu group said, “We already have cinemas in malls. Now, we are expanding our partnership with Star Cinemas because our aim is to bring all the films to GCC. It will be a good opportunity to join hands with them to operate cinemas,” Khaleej Times reported.

Ali revealed that the group plans to bring at least 50 cinemas, each with a minimum requirement of 23-30 operators, ensuring jobs to 1500 people.

With the signing of the agreement, 22 more screens will be added to the existing 76 that Star Cinemas operates

The founder and chairman of Phars Film & Stars Cinema Ahmad Golchin as well as other officials joined MA Ashraf Ali at the ceremony.