UAE: Know all about where to buy, order sacrificial animals for Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi: Celebrations are on in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as residents and citizens look forward to buying cattle for the ritual.

But where to buy the sacrificial animal? Is there an online delivery? Below is the information.

Where can you offer sacrifice in Dubai?

In order to ensure that the rituals are carried out without incident and in a humane manner, local authorities have set up specific locations where trained professionals will carry out the sacrifices in accordance with religious traditions.

Animals can be purchased at cattle markets or ordered online through a smart app. Whenever bought from the market, one can take it to the slaughterhouses in the city.

How to purchase cattle through a smart App in Dubai

Eight smart applications are working with the Dubai Municipality to deliver sacrificial animals.

There are:

Al Mawashi

Al Murra

Alanood

Al Watania

Dhabayih Aldaar

Al Halal Al Tayyib Meat

Etihad Meat

Shabab Al Freej.

Proper health protocols will be followed with regard to home delivery.

These slaughterhouses are equipped with the latest technology. It has a combined capacity of nearly 900 animals per hour.

Al Qusais Abattoir (with 282 animals), Quick Eid Abattoir (with 300 animals), Al Quoz Abattoir (with 125 animals), Al Lisaili Abattoir (with 105 animals), and Hatta Abattoir (with 82 animals per hour) are among these slaughterhouses.

Experience hassle-free livestock delivery from Dubai abattoirs to your doorstep! Order through our smart apps, ensuring the highest safety standards and operating under the supervision of #DubaiMunicipality. Enjoy a safe and convenient experience. pic.twitter.com/oSmnXKHfph — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) June 15, 2023

Slaughterhouse’s working hours

On the day of Arafah, the timings of slaughterhouses are as follows:

Al Qusais, Al Quoz, and Al Lisaili will be open from 7 am to 4 pm.

Hatta abattoir will be open from 7 am to 6 am.

The remaining will open from 7:30 am to 4 am during Eid.

Cost of sacrificing cattle

The cost of the sacrificial animal will depend on its weight, size and breed.

The starting price of an ox starts at 4,000 dirhams while goats and sheep start at 600 dirhams each. This excludes the cost of the slaughterhouse.

If you order a sacrificial animal through an app, a goat costs 880 dirhams, while an ox or cow costs 5,500 dirhams.

Notable, when placing an order through an app, the animal’s transportation to the slaughterhouse, collection, and distribution are the customer’s responsibility.

The much-awaited festival is celebrated across the world. People don new clothes, wear perfumes and offer special prayers.

Eid Al Adha is observed on Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”). This year it falls on June 28.