UAE lifts partial ban on individual drone use

If you have been looking forward to taking your drone for a ride in the skies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s good news for you. The UAE has lifted its partial ban on individual drone use, effective from Tuesday, January 7, under specific conditions to ensure safety and community protection.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on X, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and other relevant entities.

UAE Lifts Conditional Ban on Drone Use by Individuals



The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and relevant entities, has announced that the use of drones by individuals… pic.twitter.com/siZCLyqMHk — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 7, 2025

This initiative aims to improve quality of life and achieve the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Detailed guidelines and requirements for drone use are available through the UAE Drones app and the official government website.

In addition, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) launched the Unified National Platform for Drones to register and regulate drone operations.

In a step towards achieving national strategic goals aimed at enhancing quality of life, #NCEMA announces the unified national platform for drones, with the aim of regulating the use of drones, following the announcement of lifting the conditional ban on their use by individuals. pic.twitter.com/746gwnuqsS — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 7, 2025

The partial lifting of the individual drone ban is a step in the phased rollout that began on November 25, 2024.

In January 2022, Yemen-based Houthis attempted series of attacks on Abu Dhabi, leading to the introduction of a ban on aerial drones and light sports aircraft.

The MoI then extended restrictions on the operation of light sports aircraft and aerial drones until further notice.