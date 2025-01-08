UAE lifts partial ban on individual drone use

If you have been looking forward to taking your drone for a ride in the skies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s good news for you. The UAE has lifted its partial ban on individual drone use, effective from Tuesday, January 7, under specific conditions to ensure safety and community protection.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on X, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and other relevant entities.
This initiative aims to improve quality of life and achieve the “We the UAE 2031” vision.
Detailed guidelines and requirements for drone use are available through the UAE Drones app and the official government website.
In addition, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) launched the Unified National Platform for Drones to register and regulate drone operations.
The partial lifting of the individual drone ban is a step in the phased rollout that began on November 25, 2024.
In January 2022, Yemen-based Houthis attempted series of attacks on Abu Dhabi, leading to the introduction of a ban on aerial drones and light sports aircraft.
The MoI then extended restrictions on the operation of light sports aircraft and aerial drones until further notice.