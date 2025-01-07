UAE enforces penalties for hate speech: Dh 1M fine, 1 yr in jail

In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates authorities have enforced stringent legal provisions of law to combat hate speech, discrimination, hatred, and extremism in the country.

Legal framework for hate speech

Under the UAE’s Article 7 of the decree, individuals who engage in hate speech through any form of expression will face severe legal repercussions.

The law defines hate speech broadly, covering various means of communication including channels and social media platforms.

Offenders can be punished with one of two primary penalties such as imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a substantial fine ranging from Dirham 500,000 to Dh one million.

The Public Prosecution has reiterated that the UAE maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” towards any form of hate speech and discrimination.

The move aims to ensure social cohesion and curb the spread of divisive or inflammatory content across all social media platforms.