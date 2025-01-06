UAE witnesses surge in visit visa approvals

The United Arab Emirates has recorded a tremendous increase in visit visa approvals following a targeted awareness campaign by authorities and travel agencies regarding the new visa rules enacted recently in November 2024.

Travel industry executives reported a major transformation in visa processing, with approval rates climbing notably after applicants became aware of new visa rule requirements and provided all necessary documents such as a return air ticket, proof of stay, and a certain amount of funds.

According to Arab World Tourism, the approval rates for visit visas have risen ranging from 5 to 6 percent in the last quarter of 2024 against the normal percentage annual growth level of 1-2 percent.

The tourism industry has particularly been more assertive, Dubai received a total of 16.79 million tourists for the first 11 months of 2024, representing a 9 percent increase from the previous period.

UAE’s leading online travel management company Musafir.com assistant vice-president Rikin Sheth highlighted the critical importance of genuine documentation stating the applicants must provide comprehensive evidence including confirmed round-trip air tickets, valid hotel reservations, and precise accommodation proofs.

Despite the major challenges, the UAE has demonstrated a balanced approach and continues to maintain rigorous verification processes while creating a more accessible visa application environment to target travellers, particularly from South Asia.

The Dubai Shopping Festival continues to be a pivotal attraction, with industry experts predicting that tourist visits will increase by at least 20 to 25 percent.

“Historically, we have always seen a surge in business during the winter season, considering the Dubai Shopping Festival. We see a 20-25 percent increase in the number of tourists in the coming months. If applicants attach genuine documents, there is no reason why their visas will be rejected,” Khaleej Times quoted Sheth.

Enforcement

According to the travel agents of UAE, these rules are now required to be met during the visa application process rather than at the airport.

Travel agents advise travellers to approach their selected agents with ready documents to avoid delays or complications.

As for its compliance, the UAE has placed stringent guidelines with the main principle that a traveller who does not meet the requirements may be stopped from boarding their flight at the airport or detained upon arrival in Dubai.

What is a UAE visit visa?

A UAE visit visa is a type of visa of the United Arab Emirates that entitles the holder to enter the country to visit, for personal business purposes, or for social visit purposes of visiting friends or relatives. This type of visa is required for those individuals who are not GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nationals.



