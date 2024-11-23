UAE implements new visa rules: Proof of stay, return tickets mandatory

Travellers planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now need to be aware of new rules regarding obtaining a visit visa which have been enforced to enhance compliance and prevent misuse. Before applying for visit visas, applicants are required to fulfil certain financial and document requirements.

Key requirements for visit UAE visa

Financial proof: The visitors need to provide evidence of the availability of adequate funds amounting to Dh 3,000 (approximately 816 USD or Rs 67,948). This can be in cash or as a credit card equivalent.

Return ticket: Some of the conditions include that a valid return ticket is mandatory. This ensures that travellers have a planned exit from the UAE which is important for visa approval.

Proof of accommodation: Foreign visitors must have evidence of accommodation arrangements during the time they will be in the country. This can include hotel bookings or a letter from relatives or friends living in the UAE.

Passport validity: The most crucial measure is that the passports should have at least six months of validity from the date of the journey.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times, agents clarified that proof of stay, return tickets, and bank statements must be uploaded to their systems to ensure visa approval.

Application process changes

According to the travel agents of UAE, these rules are now required to be met during the visa application process rather than at the airport.

This change is expected to facilitate the approval of visas and at the same time minimise visa rejection as a result of the lack of some specific documents. Travel agents advise travellers to approach their selected agents with ready documents to avoid delays or complications.

Enforcement

As for its compliance, the UAE authorities are very strict on these guidelines with the main principle that a traveller who does not meet the requirements may be stopped from boarding their flight at the said airport or detained upon arrival in Dubai.

Some of the experiences of travellers in the recent past depict how individuals were stranded due to non-compliance with these regulations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the new rule.

What is a UAE visit visa?

A UAE visit visa is a type of visa of the United Arab Emirates that entitles the holder to enter the country for the purpose of visiting, for personal business purposes, or for social visit purposes of visiting friends or relatives. This type of visa is required for those individuals who are not GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nationals.