UAE: Long queues at Dubai Mall to buy iPhone 14; sold out in 45 mins

Abu Dhabi: Hundreds of people on Friday queued in front of Apple stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other regions of the world as the American technology giant began selling its latest electronic products, including the new iPhone 14 and the new Apple Watch.

Apple Stores in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, especially in the Dubai Mall, witnessed a great demand from consumers to reserve and receive new phones, as they waited in long queues, which is the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of the new phones range from Dirhams 3,399 (Rs 73,743) to Dirhams 6,799 (Rs 1,47,509) for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, (1 TB).

iPhone 14 sold out in 45 minutes

All iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the Dubai Mall store were either booked up or were sold out just within 45 minutes after the sale began.

First buyer of iPhone 14 at Dubai Mall

As per media reports, the first person to get his hands on the new iPhones in the Dubai Mall was Abdul Rafeeque, an Indian expatriate, who works as an IT supervisor at a media firm in the UAE. He explained that he had been waiting since four in the morning for the reservation.

Here’s the glimpse

The iPhone 14 lines in Dubai were long this morning. 😱 pic.twitter.com/uf5r4VHtRh — EMKWAN (@emkwan) September 16, 2022

Guess what this crowd is waiting for ?



Just a glimpse In Dubai : people line up to buy #Iphone14 pic.twitter.com/5GRs4JMdch — Brand tnk mrktng do (@brandmrktng) September 16, 2022

On September 7, the American company Apple unveiled its new phone iPhone 14, which can communicate via satellite in emergency situations, in addition to technology to detect car accidents, at its annual conference at its headquarters in the United States.

The new iPhone 14 has an OLED screen with a higher brightness of 1200 nits, 5 colours, an A15 Bionic processor, and a 12MP camera with a larger sensor, in addition to an improvement of 49 per cent for shooting in low-light conditions.

The new iPhone supports the display of the battery icon and the time, and the screen will work all the time, enabling it to know the time and alerts without having to touch the screen.

Among the features of the new iPhone 14, Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is that it has an A16 Bionic processor, and purple is the new official device colour.