UAE’s low-cost airline allows hand baggage of up to 10kg

Air Arabia, the low-cost airline based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has increased its hand baggage allowance, allowing passengers to carry up to 10kg of hand baggage during their flights.

This policy update, announced on Monday, January 13, enhances convenience for travellers seeking to carry more personal items on board.

The revised allowance includes:

One carry-on bag: Must measure no more than 55 cm x 40 cm x 20 cm and should fit securely in the overhead compartment.

One small personal item: Can be a handbag, laptop bag, or backpack with maximum dimensions of 25 cm x 33 cm x 20 cm. It must be stowed under the seat in front of the passenger.

Allowance for parents traveling with infants

Parents travelling with infants are permitted to bring one additional standard-sized hand baggage up to 3 kg for essential items during the flight. The airline clarified that this additional baggage must be declared at the check-in counter and tagged as a personal item.

Cabin baggage rules and fees

Air Arabia also reminded passengers that cabin baggage, including duty-free items, must comply with the specified weight, size, and quantity restrictions. Any excess baggage will incur a fee of Dirham 100 per additional piece.

Comparison with other UAE airlines

In contrast to Air Arabia’s increased allowance, other major UAE airlines such as Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad Airways limit hand baggage to a single bag with a maximum weight of 7 kg per passenger.

This updated policy aims to offer more flexibility for Air Arabia passengers while maintaining safety and storage considerations on board.