UAE’s low-cost airline resumes flights to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia

Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday, November 4, announced the resumptions of its route from Sharjah to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia from November 28.

Two non-stop flights will operate weekly between Sharjah International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

The service will strengthen Air Arabia’s growing network throughout the Kingdom, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing accessible and dependable travel options throughout the region, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“As we continue to grow our network in the Kingdom, we remain committed to supporting the development of tourism and business sectors, contributing to the regional economy, and offering new opportunities for our passengers across the Middle East and beyond,”Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said.

Air Arabia now operates 12 routes from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia, including Abha, Al-Jouf, Dammam, Gassim, Gizan, Hail, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Tabuk, and Taif.