UAE: Mall of UAQ welcomes first Al Baik outlet in the city

Mall of UAQ, a Line Investments & Property which is a subsidiary of LuLu Group International, has officially signed an agreement with Al Baik, Saudi Arabia’s popular fast-food brand to welcome its first outlet in the city of Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new addition underscores Mall of UAQ’s growing prominence and commitment to offering a diverse range of culinary experiences under one roof.

Photo: Line Investment

The outlet, spanning 2,150 square feet and featuring a drive-through facility, will be operational for the public to savor soon.

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Line Investments and Property LLC, said introducing Al Baik to the mall’s patrons underscores its commitment to offer an exceptional and diverse range of culinary experiences for customers.

“By prioritising brands that resonate with the local community, we are confident that Al Baik’s renowned legacy and unique offerings will enhance our mall’s F&B collection and quickly become a favourite among our visitors,” he said.

Sudhakaran anticipates that the addition of the Al Baik outlet will significantly boost the mall’s footfall.

Al Baik experienced success at Expo 2020 Dubai, leading to the opening of multiple branches throughout the UAE. The new outlet opening in Mall of UAQ brings the total number of outlets in UAE to 20.

About Al Baik

Al Baik was founded in Jeddah in 1974 by Shakkour Abu Ghazalah and since then it has garnered a large following and has always maintained its no-frills but high-quality spirit, centered around a famous secret recipe of 18 spices.

While Abu Ghazalah is no longer with us, his sons have maintained this in accordance with their father’s legacy.