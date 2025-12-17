UAE may enjoy long weekend holiday for Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha in 2026

Dubai: The arrival of the new year also brings the much-anticipated holidays associated with Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, offering a possible long weekend for UAE residents planning trips and family gatherings.

Unlike other holidays, the dates of Eid cannot be shifted, as they are determined by the Islamic Hijri calendar and confirmed through moon sightings, in accordance with the UAE’s official public holiday law. However, astronomical calculations enable experts to forecast the likely dates.

Eid al-Fitr 2026

Eid al-Fitr in 2026 is expected to be held on Friday, March 20, according to the predictions. The chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, said the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Ramadan 1447 AH, will be visible on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Thus, based on the prediction, Ramzan is likely to begin on Thursday, February 19, and go on for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If Ramzan were to run for the full 30 days, UAE holiday rules allow the final day to be added to the mandated Eid break.

This means holidays for four days, from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22, with work restarting on Monday.

Eid Al Adha 2026

Eid al-Adha is expected to be the longest holiday of 2026. The holiday commences with Arafat Day on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, followed by Eid al-Adha till the 12th of Dhul Hijjah.

According to the official 2026 holiday calendar of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the day of Arafat is anticipated to be observed on Tuesday, May 26, followed by the start of Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27.

With the holiday expected to continue till Friday, May 29, UAE residents can enjoy a total of six days’ break, when combined with the weekend on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.

However, it is important to note that all Islamic holidays and final Eid dates are dependent on official moon sightings. Thus, officials will confirm the exact dates of the holidays as the time approaches.