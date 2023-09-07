UAE minister Omar Al Olama named on TIME’s top 100 AI list

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister Omar Sultan Al Olama, has been featured in Time magazine’s inaugural list of the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI).

Al Olama have been at the forefront of the UAE’s drive to unleash the potential of advanced technology since his appointment as the world’s first Minister of AI in 2017.

Thirty-three-year-old, who serves as Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, is named in the ‘shaper’ category.

“You need to have someone who sees AI and its application across the government with a holistic view and ensure that there is at least some sort of coordination between different bodies,” Time quoted Al Olama.

TIME's new cover: The 100 most influential people in AI https://t.co/I0yZ5V1gMu pic.twitter.com/ZrKIZq2veV — TIME (@TIME) September 7, 2023

Taking to X, formerly on Twitter on Thurday, September 7, Al Olama wrote, “Deeply honored to be featured in @TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People in #AI. It’s a testament to our the UAE’s strides in the AI sector and our commitment to innovation.”

“I dedicate this great achievement to @mohamedbinzayed and @hhshkmohd for their vision and support to bring the UAE to the forefront of this frontier technology. Proud to represent the Arab community and government leaders worldwide,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the Al Olama’s achievements in a message on social media.

“Omar Sultan Al Olama, the world’s first Minister of Artificial Intelligence’, has been recognised on TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence. I am proud of every Emirati who contributes to raising the country’s profile globally with their excellence and diligent work,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.