UAE: Multiple flights to Pakistan, India affected amid tensions

Multiple flights to and from Pakistan and northern India have been cancelled or delayed from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and Etihad, alongside several international airlines, have been compelled to adjust flight schedules due to ongoing airspace restrictions over Pakistan.

According to the Emirates website, services between Dubai and several Pakistani cities—including Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar—have been temporarily suspended.

Etihad Airways announced that flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad were cancelled on Wednesday, May 7. The previous day, three flights were forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to the disruption.

“Some services may be rerouted to avoid restricted zones, which could result in extended flight times,” the UAE national carrier noted.

Cancelled flights from Dubai International Airport:

Multan : FZ 340

: FZ 340 Lahore : EK 623, AC 7617, FZ 360

: EK 623, AC 7617, FZ 360 Sialkot : EK 619, FZ 338

: EK 619, FZ 338 Karachi : FZ 332

: FZ 332 Faisalabad : FZ 356

: FZ 356 Islamabad: FZ 354

Delayed departures from Dubai:

Lahore : PA 416, EK 625, AC 7579

: PA 416, EK 625, AC 7579 Sialkot : PK 179

: PK 179 Islamabad : PA 210, EK 613, AC 7571

: PA 210, EK 613, AC 7571 Multan : FZ 326

: FZ 326 New Delhi : EK 513

: EK 513 Peshawar: EK 637

Cancellations at Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi:

Karachi: Etihad Airways EY297

Etihad Airways EY297 Lahore : Pakistan International Airlines PK264

: Pakistan International Airlines PK264 Multan: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L335

Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for real-time updates and to amend travel plans where necessary.

Qatar Airways has also “temporarily suspended” flights to Pakistan due to the closure of its airspace.

“The airline is closely monitoring the situation and continues to prioritise the safety of passengers and crew,” the carrier stated, directing travellers to refer to its official website for updates.

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew.



Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) May 6, 2025

Meanwhile, amid the rising hostilities, Indian airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo have issued advisories for travellers flying through northern Indian airports, urging them to check flight statuses in advance.

Early on Wednesday, the Indian armed forces conducted missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These included strategic locations such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke.

The strikes follow the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians—primarily Hindu tourists—were killed in a deadly attack.