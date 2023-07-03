UAE: Nepali expat becomes 50th guaranteed millionaire in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Nepali expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,23,07,540) in the 135th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Mekgh Bahadur Rana— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on July 1.

Also Read UAE: Pakistani computer engineer wins Rs 2 crore in Mahzooz draw

While the first prize of Dirham 20 million went unclaimed this week, 17 participants matched four out of five numbers 8, 11, 13, 16 and 47 and shared the second prize of Dirham 200,000 (Rs 44,61,611) winning Dirham 11,765 (Rs 44,61,611) each.

To date, Mahzooz has created 50 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

Another unforgettable Mahzooz draw unfolded yesterday, creating new millionaires in an instant! Catch up on the highlights with this exciting recap. Don't miss out on your opportunity to win big in the next week's draw💰

Visit https://t.co/1cNLERdyUt now!

T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/L4lYAOzVNq — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) July 2, 2023

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,61,96,600) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.