Mekgh wins the guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million.

UAE: Nepali expat becomes 50th guaranteed millionaire in Mahzooz draw
Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Nepali expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,23,07,540) in the 135th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Mekgh Bahadur Rana— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on July 1.

While the first prize of Dirham 20 million went unclaimed this week, 17 participants matched four out of five numbers 8, 11, 13, 16 and 47 and shared the second prize of Dirham 200,000 (Rs 44,61,611) winning Dirham 11,765 (Rs 44,61,611) each.

To date, Mahzooz has created 50 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,61,96,600) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.

