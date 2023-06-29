UAE: Pakistani computer engineer wins Rs 2 crore in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Pakistani expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirham one million (Rs 2,23,36,658) in the Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Abdul Mannan— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on June 24.

Mannan, who has been living in Abu Dhabi from the past seven years, works as a computer engineer for a private company.

He has been participating in Mahzooz ever since it was introduced.

“Last Saturday night, I received a very special email from Mahzooz that gave me goosebumps. I couldn’t believe it at first, so I double checked my Mahzooz account to find my credit balance has gone up by Dh1 million,” Mannan was quoted by Gulf News.

To date, Mahzooz has created 49 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 20,000,000 (Rs 44,67,08,123) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.