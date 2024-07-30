UAE offers condolences to India over Kerala landslide victims

The Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kerala has called on citizens in India to exercise caution.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 8:33 pm IST
UAE offers condolences to India over Kerala landslide victims
Relief personnel carry the body of a victim, during a search and rescue operation at a site following landslides in Wayanad on July 30. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of landslides and floods in the state of Kerala, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Heavy rain in Kerala’s Wayanad district caused landslides on Tuesday, July 30, killing at least 107 people while they slept, triggering torrents of mud, water, and boulders.

Over 3,000 individuals have been relocated from the affected areas and have been placed in relief camps.

MS Education Academy

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Indian government, people, and the families of the victims who have suffered a painful loss.

The authority also wished for swift recovery for those injured due to natural disasters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kerala called on citizens in India to exercise caution.

In a post on X, the consulate advised UAE citizens to avoid high places, valleys and waterfalls and call  helplines 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in case of emergency. 

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 8:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button