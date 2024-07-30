UAE offers condolences to India over Kerala landslide victims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of landslides and floods in the state of Kerala, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Heavy rain in Kerala’s Wayanad district caused landslides on Tuesday, July 30, killing at least 107 people while they slept, triggering torrents of mud, water, and boulders.

Over 3,000 individuals have been relocated from the affected areas and have been placed in relief camps.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Indian government, people, and the families of the victims who have suffered a painful loss.

The authority also wished for swift recovery for those injured due to natural disasters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kerala called on citizens in India to exercise caution.

In a post on X, the consulate advised UAE citizens to avoid high places, valleys and waterfalls and call helplines 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in case of emergency.