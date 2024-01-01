UAE opens six desalination plants in Rafah for Gaza residents

As part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened six desalination plants in the Egyptian city of Rafah, designated for transporting water to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

This came at a time when Gaza residents were suffering from a scarcity of clean water.

On Sunday, December 31, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, inaugurated water desalination plants in accordance with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s directives.

The desalination plant scheduled to pump 1.2 million gallons of water per day, benefiting 600,000 people.

شخبوط بن نهيان يتفقد مستودعات المساعدات الإماراتية الإغاثية الموجهة إلى قطاع #غزة في مدينة العريش المصرية#وام https://t.co/Hf9HmYgDe8 pic.twitter.com/YtblQ13319 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) December 31, 2023

#عاجل.. بتوجيهات #محمد_بن_زايد .. وزير دولة #شخبوط_بن_نهيان_بن_مبارك يفتتح رسمياً محطات التحلية الاماراتية في مدينة رفح المصرية وعددها 6 محطات تضخ 1.2 مليون جالون مياه يومياً لسكان #غزة يستفيد منها 600 ألف شخص #صحيفة_الخليج pic.twitter.com/wzUzz0gEwg — صحيفة الخليج (@alkhaleej) December 31, 2023

The UAE initiated the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation on November 5, 2023, to provide aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

UAE has sent 131 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 132 land transport trucks of aid to Gaza Strip residents.

The Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, resulting in 21,822 deaths 56,451 injuries, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel’s army has targeted civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, residential neighborhoods, ambulances, and mosques, resulting in the complete leveling of entire neighborhoods in the besieged enclave.