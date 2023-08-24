UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed congratulates India on Chandrayaan 3

India made history on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole.

Updated: 24th August 2023 5:09 pm IST
'India continues to make history': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates after Chandrayaan-3 landing
Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, August 23, congratulated India for successfully landing and completing its moon mission and Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “Congratulations to our friends in India for the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history.”

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain operational for two weeks, conducting a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.


