UAE President arrives in Riyadh on fraternal visit

Riyadh: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday, September 3.

He was received upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Accompanied by a high-level Emirati delegation, the visit was described as fraternal by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

#فيديو_واس | سمو رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة يصل إلى الرياض وسمو #ولي_العهد في مقدمة مستقبليه.#واس pic.twitter.com/GrCbSPiWmQ — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) September 3, 2025

The UAE and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted strategic relations, underpinned by shared visions and close collaboration across political, economic, and security spheres.