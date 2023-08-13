UAE President, Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties

In the phone conversation, the two leaders on Saturday reviewed current areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th August 2023 3:10 pm IST
UAE President, Iraqi PM discuss bilateral ties
UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed met with Mohammed Shiaa’ Al Sudani, Iraq’s prime minister in February 2023. (Photo: WAM)

Dubai: The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani discussed over phone bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation.

BookMyMBBS

In the phone conversation, the two leaders on Saturday reviewed current areas of cooperation between the two countries and explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation, UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

Also Read
Death toll from IS attack on Syrian military bus rises to 33

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and cooperation in the region in order to promote development and prosperity, the report noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th August 2023 3:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button