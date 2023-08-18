UAE President receives Algerian President’s written letter

Abu Dhabi: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written letter from the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, regarding bilateral relations and ways to enhance them between the two nations.

During a meeting held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court received the note from Omar Freiteh, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE.

Also Read Dubai leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE ), Sheikh Mansour and the Algerian ambassador discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Algeria and ways to boost it to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

They also reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual concern.