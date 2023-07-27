UAE President’s brother passes away; 3-day mourning declared

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative and brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Thursday, July 27. He was 58.

The funeral prayers would be held today after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

The funeral prayer in absentia would also be performed in all mosques in the country after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful … With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, HH Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today.” The Presidential Court issued a statement on Sheikh Saeed’s passing on Thursday.

The Presidential Court announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of three days, starting from Thursday, July 27, until Saturday, July 29.

بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره، نعى صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة "حفظه الله" أخاه المغفور له الشيخ سعيد بن زايد آل نهيان ممثل حاكم أبوظبي، الذي انتقل إلى جوار ربه اليوم. وأعلن ديوان الرئاسة الحداد الرسمي وتنكيس الأعلام لمدة 3 أيام. pic.twitter.com/AB0UzNCeed — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) July 27, 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also paid tribute following Sheikh Saeed’s death.

“O Allah, forgive him, have mercy on him, bestow on him sound health, pardon him, honor his abode, expand his dwelling place (prepared for him in heaven), cleanse him with cool water and purify him from sins as a white garment is purified from impurity,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Instagram.

About Sheikh Saeed

Sheikh Saeed, born in 1965 in Al Ain, son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the first President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saeed held a number of important positions in the Emirate.

He was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. A former member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed also held the position of Chairman of the Maritime Port Authority in Abu Dhabi.

As a representative of the ruler, he has participated in numerous international visits and local events, including the Zayed Heritage Festival, and Masdar’s launch in 2013 of Africa’s largest solar power plant in Mauritania.

Sheikh Saeed took a keen interest in sports, especially football, serving as president of the UAE Football Association from 2002 to 2003 and sponsor of the Soccerx Forum in Dubai in 2001.

On July 22, five days before his passing, the Presidential Court declared that Sheikh Saeed was “going through a health problem.”