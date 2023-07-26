This airline is allowing 100 kgs of baggage from Dubai to two destinations

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani airline Serene Air has announced a new ‘Baggage Bonanza’ scheme for passengers flying from Dubai to two destinations – Islamabad and Lahore.

As part of the ‘Bring all you can for your family and friends’ campaign, Serene Air is now allowing passengers in economy class to carry up to 70 kg in baggage with three check-in baggage weighing up to 32 kg each.

Business class passengers will be allowed to carry up to 100 kg in four check-in bags weighing no more than 32 kg each.

Also Read Dubai police warn against phishing emails asking to pay fines

The deal is effective from July 21 to July 31.

Taking to Instagram, the airline said, “Carry as much as you can!!”

“Get ready to indulge in the luxury of SerenePlus throughout your journey with the amazing Baggage Allowance,” it added.

Dubai-Pakistan route is busy with 1.7 million Pakistanis, primarily in Dubai and Northern Emirates, making them the second largest community.