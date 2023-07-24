Dubai police warn against phishing emails asking to pay fines

The urgent alert issued in the wake of several complaints of receiving suspicious emails.

Dubai Police warns against phishing emails asking to pay fines
Photo: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police have warned public of phishing email scams, where the senders pose as police, ordering payment of fines and service fees.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Dubai Police issued an “urgent alert to the public,” warning them against such emails.

“Scammers are using deceitful tactics, urging recipients to click on a link to pay fines and service fees,” the police tweeted.

“We urge community members to exercise caution and stay vigilant, as well as to verify the authenticity of any email claiming to be from Dubai Police to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent practices,” it added.

This comes after several people complained of receiving suspicious emails from the police, urging them to click a link to pay fines and service fees.

This is not the first time the police have issued such a warning.

On July 13, the UAE Police warned residents that online fraudsters are targeting weekend and public holiday transactions.

