Dubai Police respond to over 2.1M calls within 10 seconds in Q2 2023

Abu Dhabi: The Command and Control Centre of the Dubai Police received 2,189,646 calls in Q2 of 2023, with 2,143,796 calls being answered within 10 seconds, an impressive response rate of 97.91 per cent.

This was revealed during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations of the Dubai Police during the second quarter of this year, led by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. This represents a marked increase from last year’s Q2, which saw 1,780,562 calls with a response rate of 99.8 per cent.

Also Read Dubai’s Emirates launches charter service for short GCC trips

Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the emergency hotline (999) for Q2 this year and compared them to the same period in the previous year. He also examined statistics on the average arrival time of security patrols to extreme emergencies in Q2, which stood at two minutes and 53 seconds.

The meeting addressed various topics on the agenda, including a review of the outcomes of the previous evaluation meeting and the latest developments.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)