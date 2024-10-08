UAE Prez announces USD 30M relief package for displaced Lebanese in Syria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed an urgent relief package worth USD 30 million to displaced Lebanese citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The UAE has also launched a donation campaign to collect supplies for people caught up in the deadly conflict in Lebanon. Two aid collection events will be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend, reported The National News.

Several countries including UAE and Turkey have announced a relief package for Lebanon as the nation has been at war since Israel launched a ground invasion in the southern part of Beirut. Israel has intensified airstrikes on densely populated cities in Lebanon since September 19, resulting in the death of hundreds and displacement of 90,000 people, leaving the nation facing dire humanitarian difficulties.

According to the reports of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), displaced people are seeking refuge in public schools and makeshift shelters in Syria and other neighbouring regions. The Israeli aggression has increased refugees in the Middle East.

This funding will be utilized to provide essential supplies such as food, medical assistance, and shelter to those affected by the ongoing turmoil.