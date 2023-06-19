UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after six years

The embassies in Abu Dhabi and Doha reopened on Monday.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 10:26 pm IST
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after six years
Flag of UAE, Qatar

After six years of strained relations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar announced the re-establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries by reopening embassies.

The UAE embassy in Doha, Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai will resume work on June 19.

The announcement comes “based on the Al-Ula agreement, and the keenness of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations.”

MS Education Academy

“The step represents the will of the leaders and in the consolidation of joint Arab action in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two friendly nations,” the UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The restoration of ties “represents the will of both countries’ leaders to strengthen joint Arab collaboration and achieve the aspirations of both peoples,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut off relations with Qatar in 2017 accusing it of supporting Islamist movements that were considered dangerous, along with Doha’s relations with Iran and Turkey.

In January 2021, the countries signed the Al-Ula Declaration at the conclusion of the GCC summit, bringing an end to the conflict.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the first to appoint ambassadors to Doha, and Bahrain said in April that it would restore relations, including travel links.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2023 10:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button