UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after six years

After six years of strained relations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar announced the re-establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries by reopening embassies.

The UAE embassy in Doha, Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai will resume work on June 19.

The announcement comes “based on the Al-Ula agreement, and the keenness of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations.”

“The step represents the will of the leaders and in the consolidation of joint Arab action in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two friendly nations,” the UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

الإمارات وقطر تقرران إعادة التمثيل الدبلوماسيhttps://t.co/Nsvd7DDz1f — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@MoFAICUAE) June 19, 2023

The restoration of ties “represents the will of both countries’ leaders to strengthen joint Arab collaboration and achieve the aspirations of both peoples,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

قطر والإمارات تقرران إعادة التمثيل الدبلوماسي#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/TkM52b6xSA — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) June 19, 2023

UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut off relations with Qatar in 2017 accusing it of supporting Islamist movements that were considered dangerous, along with Doha’s relations with Iran and Turkey.

In January 2021, the countries signed the Al-Ula Declaration at the conclusion of the GCC summit, bringing an end to the conflict.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the first to appoint ambassadors to Doha, and Bahrain said in April that it would restore relations, including travel links.