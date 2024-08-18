UAE referee Amal Jamal to officiate at FIFA Women’s World Cup

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Football Association has announced that Emirati international assistant referee Amal Jamal has been selected by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to officiate at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The competitions are scheduled to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

Also Read UAE launches its first-ever SAR satellite into orbit

الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "الفيفا" يختار الحكمة الدولية المساعدة أمل جمال للمشاركة في إدارة مباريات نهائيات كأس العالم للسيدات تحت 17 سنة التي ستقام في جمهورية الدومينيكان بشهر أكتوبر المقبل. pic.twitter.com/zbAEi4ssQU — UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) August 17, 2024

On April 23, 2021, Jamal made history by becoming the first Emirati woman to officiate at a professional men’s football game.

She hails from a sporting family; her father was formerly a footballer, and her brother Mohamed Jamal is currently on Al Ain’s roster. Unsurprisingly, when Amal started interested in football, her family provided her with unwavering support and encouragement.