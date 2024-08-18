UAE referee Amal Jamal to officiate at FIFA Women’s World Cup

The competitions are scheduled to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

Published: 18th August 2024
Amal Jamal (Photo: WAM)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Football Association has announced that Emirati international assistant referee Amal Jamal has been selected by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to officiate at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

On April 23, 2021, Jamal made history by becoming the first Emirati woman to officiate at a professional men’s football game.

She hails from a sporting family; her father was formerly a footballer, and her brother Mohamed Jamal is currently on Al Ain’s roster. Unsurprisingly, when Amal started interested in football, her family provided her with unwavering support and encouragement.

