UAE relaxes COVID-19 rules from today; all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Friday announced the relaxation of COVID-19 rules regarding masks, travel, quarantine, and PCR testing protocols, as the country continues to move toward the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

In line with the decisions of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Friday outlined the new COVID-19 rules, effective from February 26.

UAE drops mandatory wearing of masks in open spaces

Wearing face masks in outdoor areas will no longer be mandatory from February 26. Instead, the use of face masks outside will now be optional.

The authority also decided to abolish quarantine requirements for those who come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case but do not show any viral symptoms. However, COVID-19 contacts working in all sectors of the state will have to perform PCR tests daily for five consecutive days to ensure they are not infected and are able to return to work safely.

The rules for the isolation period for the infected will continue, as previously announced, without any change. However, those infected will not wear wristbands during the quarantine.

Rules for Mosques

The NCEMA approved a return to the pre-pandemic time intervals between the call to prayer and the iqaamah, and agreed to allow mosques to make available a limited number of copies of the Qur’an, which must be sterilized after each use.

The current requirement for worshipers in mosques and other places of worship to remain at least one meter apart will be maintained.

Local events, exhibitions or sports activities

NCEMA said anyone wishing to attend local events, exhibitions or other cultural or social activities must show their “green pass” on the Al-Hosn app as proof of vaccination or, failing that, a negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before to the event.

In the economic and tourism sectors, the requirements for social distancing were withdrawn, and the authority also announced the resumption of all sports activities for all age groups.

UAE ends RT-PCR rules for fully vaccinated arriving passengers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has scrapped RT-PCR test rules for fully vaccinated people arriving in the country, effective from Saturday, February 26.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said fully vaccinated passengers only need to show a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Those who are not vaccinated must show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from COVID-19 within a month of the date of travel.