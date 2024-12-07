UAE residents and royals unite in prayer for rain across the nation

United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizens and residents united in mosques across the country on Saturday at 11 am and performed Salat Al Istisqa, the special prayer for rain, following the request of the President of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This traditional form of Islamic supplication seeks divine mercy for much-needed rainfall as the country is experiencing a drought-like situation

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman also joined the attendants and performed the prayer at Haji Mihail Al Kaabi Mosque at the Masfout City. Sheikh Humaid emphasized the importance of community prayer in seeking Allah’s blessings.

During the sermon, Sheikh Juma Saeed Al Kaabi, Imam and preacher of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments of the Emirate of Ajman paid special attention to the importance of water as the source of life. He also encouraged the congregation to appreciate and protect precious resources while praying for beneficial rain that would nourish the land without causing harm.

As worshippers raised their hands in supplication, they asked for forgiveness and rain to excel the viewpoint of the culture of disregarding environmental issues in the UAE.