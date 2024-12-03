UAE President calls for nationwide rain prayers on December 7

The United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed all mosques in the country to hold an Islamic traditional prayer for rain known as Salat al-Istisqaa on Saturday, December 7.

According to the reports of Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prayer is scheduled at 11:00 am across the mosques of the country. The President urged people to pray for rain.

Rain prayers have been a recurring practice in the UAE. Previously prayers were held in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011, and 2010 usually during November and December.

Current environmental challenges

Recently the UAE has been going through slightly cooler weather with Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah experiencing a low temperature of 6.6 Degrees Celcius in the recent past. The National Centre of Meteorology has also forecasted that there could be rain during the long UAE National Day holiday from November 30 to December 3.

Significance

Salat al-Istisqaa rain prayers are traditional Islamic practices performed during a drought or when there is a need for rain. Such prayers are requested not only as the spiritual solution to facing current environmental issues but also to address the cultural value of community and prayer for help.