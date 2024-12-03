Saudi Arabia launches special passport stamp for Green Initiative forum 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Ministry of Interior has introduced a unique passport stamp to commemorate the Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2024.

The special stamp released through the General Directorate of Passports will be available for travellers arriving at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during the forum, which began on Monday, December 2 and will run until December 13.

This event is taking place during the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties COP16 of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action.

The Saudi Green Initiative is therefore a program designed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to foster sustainable development and combat the climatic change effects within and outside the kingdom.

This stamp will be given to all participants at the forum, as a token after being part of a global discussion on the environment, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Besides improving the travel experience, the initiative assists in raising awareness of the environment and climate change activities of the Kingdom and its roles in climate change negotiations and dialogue throughout the world.