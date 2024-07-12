UAE: Road in Abu Dhabi named after doctor with Indian roots for contributions to healthcare sector

A road in Abu Dhabi has been named after Dr George Matthew, a doctor from Al Ain with Indian roots, who has contributed significantly to the UAE’s healthcare sector.

This recognition is part of the “Honoring UAE’s Visionaries: Commemorative Streets” project by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), which aims to honour people who greatly contributed to UAE’s development.

Dr George Matthew, with roots in India, has been honoured with this exceptional recognition. The road near Sheikh Shakbooth Medical City in Al Mafraq will now be known as George Matthew Street.

Speaking about his journey, Dr Matthew said, “When I first arrived in the UAE, the infrastructure was still evolving. Inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the Nation, I dedicated myself to helping the people. I am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognized.”

He arrived in the UAE at the age of 26 in 1967. Initially, he prepared to move to the US. However, he was persuaded by a missionary friend’s description of Al Ain’s beauty to stay. His application for a position as Al Ain’s first government doctor was successful, resulting in the opening of the first clinic under Sheikh Zayed’s blessing.

Dr George Matthew started his service as a general practitioner and was affectionately called “Matyous” by the locals and contributed to the growth of modern medicine in the UAE.

Since then, he has held several key positions, including Medical Director of Al Ain Region in 1972 and Health Authority Consultant in 2001. His contributions significantly advanced healthcare services in the UAE and promoted a modern medical culture in the country.

He also visited England to learn management of tropical diseases and later to Harvard for specialized studies in hospital management. Dr George Matthew played an important role in educating and training healthcare workers, and his dedication earned him the trust and admiration of his colleagues and the community.

He has been a valuable source of medical knowledge for the people of Al Ain. He served the royal family, including the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Speaking about his work, Dr Matthew said, “It was a great privilege to work under His Highness for 57 years. I believe this recognition is a testament to that relationship.

Recognising his service in the healthcare sector, the UAE granted Dr Matthew and his family citizenship ten years ago. Dr George Matthew (86) continues to work in the Private Health department alongside Dr Abdul Rahim Jaafar, another leading healthcare expert in the country.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Matthew said, “I am ready to do whatever I can for the country and its citizens as long as I live. I pray that God will give me more time to serve.”

Dr Matthew grew up in Thumpamon, Pathanamthitta, in India’s Kerala. He graduated with an MBBS from Trivandrum Medical College in 1963. After his marriage, he and his wife, Valsa, moved to the UAE.