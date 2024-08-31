UAE sends monkeypox vaccines to 5 African countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday, August 31, announced sending a number of aircraft carrying monkeypox (mpox) vaccines to five African countries.

The countries are:

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Nigeria

South Africa

Ivory Coast

Cameroon

This came based on the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in response to the efforts made by these five countries to combat and contain the spread of the virus.

بتوجيهات من صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة.. الإمارات ترسل لقاحات إلى 5 دول أفريقية لمواجهة تفشي فيروس جدري القردةhttps://t.co/yEevVEtjzW — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) August 31, 2024

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, said, “This support embodies the great importance that the UAE attaches to enhancing humanitarian and health work at the global level, and confirms its permanent commitment to supporting other countries during crises and disasters.”

“This initiative reflects the humanitarian values ​​that the UAE is keen on, as part of its continuous efforts to provide aid and assistance to affected communities around the world.”

On August 14, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to an outbreak of Mpox, which can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions.

Since the start of the year, Africa has reported more than 18,000 suspected or confirmed cases of mpox.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the country hardest hit by the new Clade 1b strain, reported 1,005 cases and 24 deaths in a week.