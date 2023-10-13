UAE sends urgent relief aid for Afghanistan earthquake victims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has dispatched urgent relief aid to Afghanistan to help those affected by the earthquake that struck Herat Province, western Afghanistan, and resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, including women and children.

The aid comes in implementation of the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Friday, a number of relief planes carrying large quantities of food and medical supplies and in-kind aid left the UAE for Afghanistan to cover the shortfall in meeting the needs of those affected by the earthquake.

Many relief institutions in the UAE contributed to providing supplies to assist those affected by the earthquakes’ impact, which has exacerbated the current humanitarian situation.

The provision of these supplies is part of the UAE’s enduring efforts to extend urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and deliver critical support to countries and peoples around the world in times of crisis.

