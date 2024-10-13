UAE set to host GITEX Global, world’s largest tech event

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to host the 44th edition of GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology and startup event at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from Monday, October 14 to Friday, October 18.

Taking to X on Sunday, October 13, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote, “Today, GITEX has become a group of specialized exhibitions for technology, start-ups, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, cybersecurity and more.”

He highlighted that more than 180,000 specialists from more than 180 countries participating in it.

“Technology is growing rapidly, and Dubai is growing at the same speed,” Sheikh Mohammed added. “We are hosting the world in Dubai to help drive these changes forward.”

تستضيف دولة الإمارات هذا الأسبوع معرض جيتكس جلوبال .. أحد أكبر معارض التقنية والتكنولوجيا في العالم ..



معرض جيتكس اليوم أصبح مجموعة معارض تخصصية للتقنية والشركات الناشئة

والذكاء الاصطناعي والتنقل الذكي والأمن السيبراني وغيرها .. ويشارك فيها أكثر من 180 ألف متخصص من أكثر من 180… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 13, 2024

This event comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to harness artificial intelligence and modern technologies in various fields, as the UAE seeks to transform into a centre for artificial intelligence in the region.

GITEX Global 2024 is centred around the topic of “Global Collaboration to Shape the AI Economy of the Future.”

More than 3,500 firms will showcase their latest developments in artificial intelligence, as well as in the fields of data, cloud, and the Internet of Things.

The 2024 edition of the event will feature 6,500 exhibitors and 200,000 tech executives, bringing together experts to scrutinize, challenge, define, and empower digital agendas.

Historic international involvement

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will welcome the highest international attendance in its history, welcoming over 400 government and digital development agencies from around the world.

Alongside GITEX GLOBAL regulars, the new nations debuting this year will showcase their latest groundbreaking tech innovations.