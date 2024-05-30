UAE sets new Guinness World Record with ‘Liwa’ sign

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has added a new Guinness World Record to its never-ending list of achievements by receiving the title for tallest landmark sign in the world for the Liwa marker.

This landmark sign is located in the Al Dhafra Region Municipality in Abu Dhabi.

Situated 197 metres above sea level on a hill, the metal installation is 23.5 metres tall and weighs 49 tonnes, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The Liwa sign, a landmark displaying the name Liwa, has entered into the @GWR for the world’s tallest landmark sign. Developed by @DRMunicipality, an affiliate of @AbuDhabiDMT, the landmark weighs 49 tonnes and stands at 23.5m tall, visually enhancing Al Dhafra Region. pic.twitter.com/2S5Yd90rkr — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 29, 2024

The sign surpassed the famous Hollywood sign, whicg measures 13.7 metres and lights up the night sky. It has also surpassed Dubai’s Hatta mountain marker to claim the first spot.

#Dubai's new Guinness World Records Title recognises the Hatta Sign standing at 19.28m. pic.twitter.com/xmagIHgKkp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 1, 2023

The Liwa sign is part of Al Dhafra Region Municipality’s series of initiatives to enhance the region’s appeal as a premier culture and tourism destination in Abu Dhabi.

Liwa, a desert region in Al Dhafra, hosts annual events like the Liwa Date Festival and Liwa International Festival, celebrating UAE culture and heritage through traditional activities.