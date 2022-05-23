UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces major revamp of education system

Dubai: UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday announced major structural changes in the Emirate’s education system.

Sheikh Mohammed directed officials to establish institutions which would help revamp the country’s education system.

Also Read GCC leaders congratulate newly elected UAE Prez Mohammed bin Zayed

The PM took to Twitter, announcing the decision of the country. “After consultation with my brother, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we announce a major structural change in the UAE’s education sector,” read the post.

الأخوة والأخوات..بمباركة أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة وبعد التشاور معه نعلن اليوم عن تغيير هيكلي في قطاع التعليم في الدولة كالتالي: نعلن تعيين أحمد بالهول الفلاسي وزيراً للتربية والتعليم، ووجهناه بمراجعة كافة السياسات والتشريعات لمنظومة التعليم بالدولة. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 22, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed further said that the authority has appointed Bahloul Al Farsi as the minister of Education. “We appointed Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi as the Minister of Education. We directed him to review all legislation and policies related to the education system in our country,” read his tweet.

Sarah Al Amiri has been appointed as Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. She has also been appointed chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Major changes in the Education system

The new structure includes the Education and Human Resources Council, Federal Authority for Quality of Education, the Ministry of Education, the Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education, and the Emirates Schools Establishment, in addition to the local educational authorities in each emirate, which will operate according to one system and specific competencies, reported Baaghi TV.

Education and Human Resources Council will be reconstituted, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. The council is entrusted with formulating education policies for the future.