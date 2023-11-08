UAE: Shipping manager from Delhi wins Rs 8 cr in Dubai Duty Free draw

Gianchandani is the 219th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th November 2023 9:27 pm IST
UAE: Shipping manager from Delhi wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

A 60-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,32,35,500) on Wednesday, November 8, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner Anil Gianchandani, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 439 after buying the lucky ticket number 3497, which he purchased online on October 27.

Gianchandani, who hails from the Indian state of New Delhi, works as a manager for a shipping company in Sharjah.

He has been participating in the draw for the past two years.

“I’m thankful to Dubai Duty Free, you have made my day! I can’t wait to break this news to my family,” he said.

