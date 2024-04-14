UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack in Australia

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing attack in Sydney, Australia, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Also Read 5 killed in knife attack in shopping centre in Australia’s Sydney

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Australia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

On Saturday, April 13, a horrific stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping center resulted in the deaths of six people and eight hospitalizations, including a small child.